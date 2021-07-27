Financial Comparison: Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) versus Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Franco-Nevada and Wheaton Precious Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franco-Nevada 2 5 5 0 2.25 Wheaton Precious Metals 0 2 11 0 2.85

Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus target price of $178.42, indicating a potential upside of 18.34%. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus target price of $59.40, indicating a potential upside of 34.69%. Given Wheaton Precious Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wheaton Precious Metals is more favorable than Franco-Nevada.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Franco-Nevada and Wheaton Precious Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franco-Nevada $1.02 billion 28.23 $326.20 million $2.71 55.63 Wheaton Precious Metals $1.10 billion 18.11 $507.80 million $1.12 39.38

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Franco-Nevada. Wheaton Precious Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franco-Nevada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Franco-Nevada pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Wheaton Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Franco-Nevada pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wheaton Precious Metals pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Franco-Nevada has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Wheaton Precious Metals has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Franco-Nevada and Wheaton Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franco-Nevada 54.79% 10.64% 10.38% Wheaton Precious Metals 49.33% 9.95% 9.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.4% of Franco-Nevada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats Wheaton Precious Metals on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.