Brokerages Expect Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allied Esports Entertainment’s earnings. Allied Esports Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allied Esports Entertainment.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

AESE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 43,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

