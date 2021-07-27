Kilroy Realty (KRC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Kilroy Realty to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. The company had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kilroy Realty to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

NYSE:KRC opened at $68.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.27.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.