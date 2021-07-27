American Tower (AMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, analysts expect American Tower to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMT opened at $284.61 on Tuesday. American Tower has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $285.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.45. The company has a market capitalization of $129.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.03, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.73.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,712 shares of company stock worth $17,341,058. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

