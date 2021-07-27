Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Spirit Realty Capital has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.060-3.140 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SRC opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 179.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

