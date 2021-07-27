The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Brink’s in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Brink’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Get The Brink's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of BCO opened at $75.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78. The Brink’s has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $84.72. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.21 and a beta of 1.55.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 113.79% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,275,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in The Brink’s in the first quarter valued at about $16,726,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Brink’s by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,122,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,066,000 after acquiring an additional 175,385 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in The Brink’s by 12.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,405,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,393,000 after acquiring an additional 160,548 shares during the period. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its stake in The Brink’s by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 548,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after acquiring an additional 115,052 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.