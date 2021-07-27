Equities Analysts Set Expectations for argenx SE’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of argenx in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.13) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($5.12). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $362.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for argenx’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($4.84) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($4.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($19.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($15.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.63) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.66 EPS.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $2.33. The business had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.04 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.07.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $302.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.60. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $212.66 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at $750,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in argenx by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in argenx by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,309,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in argenx by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,524,000 after acquiring an additional 44,811 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

