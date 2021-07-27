Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lightspeed Pos’ Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:LSP)

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lightspeed Pos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.32) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$104.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.78 million.

