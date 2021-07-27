Research Analysts Set Expectations for First Community Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Community in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45.

Get First Community alerts:

FCCO has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $20.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $154.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.73.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 21.67%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in First Community by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 62,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 23,479 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Community by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Community by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 32,503 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in First Community by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 314,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 69,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Community by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 65,235 shares in the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.