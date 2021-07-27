UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $105.39 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UCBJF. Societe Generale started coverage on UCB in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UCB from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded UCB to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.35.

Shares of UCBJF opened at $105.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.56. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.00.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

