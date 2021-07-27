Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL) Upgraded by Macquarie to “Outperform”

Macquarie upgraded shares of Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CODQL opened at $0.93 on Friday. Coronado Global Resources has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $0.93.

About Coronado Global Resources

Coronado Global Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and production of metallurgical coals. The firm operates mines and has development projects in Queensland, Australia; and in Virginia and West Virginia, United States. It operates through the Curragh, Buchanan, Logan, and Greenbrier business segments.

