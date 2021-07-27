Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL) Upgraded by Macquarie to “Outperform”

Macquarie upgraded shares of Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
CODQL opened at $0.93 on Friday. Coronado Global Resources has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $0.93.
About Coronado Global Resources
Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Coronado Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coronado Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.