Morgan Stanley Raises Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $222.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $222.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.04.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NDAQ opened at $186.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $188.48.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total transaction of $330,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,518 shares of company stock worth $1,408,936 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.