Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Given a $26.05 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $26.05 target price on Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VCISY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays set a $27.19 target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vinci has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.62.

Shares of VCISY opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. Vinci has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

