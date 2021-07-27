Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Petrobras is riding high on the back of its impressive portfolio, particularly in the country’s pre-salt reservoirs and projects to grow output by 2024. Its cost containment efforts and ambitious divestment plans have been helping the firm to improve its credit ratings. Considering Brazil's huge pre-salt oil reserves, Petrobras is in an enviable position to maintain an impressive production growth profile for years to come. Petrobras has revved up its 5-year divestment plan of $75.7 billion to become the best value-generating energy firm. Moreover, a substantial chunk of Petrobras' foreign activities are rated in dollars and driven by dollar-based global commodity and benchmark prices, which could drive the firms' stock further in case of favorable currency fluctuations. Thus, Petrobras is viewed a preferred energy firm to own now.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $10.30 price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.79.

PBR stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.78. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.01.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

