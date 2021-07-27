Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $753.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.17 million. On average, analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BSAC opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04.

Several research firms recently commented on BSAC. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

