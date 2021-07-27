Fortinet (FTNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Fortinet to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, analysts expect Fortinet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FTNT opened at $272.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.42. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $277.00.

In related news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $1,718,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,070.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. BTIG Research increased their target price on Fortinet from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on Fortinet from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.81.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

