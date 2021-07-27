$71.45 Million in Sales Expected for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will announce sales of $71.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.80 million and the highest is $74.10 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $65.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year sales of $284.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.60 million to $289.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $272.10 million, with estimates ranging from $270.50 million to $273.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $72.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.40 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, Director William G. Kistner purchased 1,200 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $27,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 2,464 shares of company stock worth $56,790 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BY. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 177.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 441.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $211,000. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BY opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $900.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.41. Byline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $23.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

