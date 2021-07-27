Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$44.65. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$44.41, with a volume of 61,597 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$43.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$46.50 to C$51.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.34.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.22.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

