Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$27.25. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at C$27.03, with a volume of 54,478 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.78.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$28.44.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$437.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$395.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 2.0007579 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.193 dividend. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Senior Officer Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.75, for a total value of C$478,434.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,041,711.45.

About Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.