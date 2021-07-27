Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $72.23 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $83.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 65,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 17.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 405,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 810,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,068,000 after purchasing an additional 45,586 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

