Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (TSE:GC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$44.43. Great Canadian Gaming shares last traded at C$44.40, with a volume of 108,603 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of -19.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.42.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$52.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Canadian Gaming Co. will post -0.1100745 EPS for the current year.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 2, 2021, the company operated 26 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

