Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Avangrid in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avangrid’s FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSE AGR opened at $51.85 on Monday. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $44.02 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.65.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 301,284 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Avangrid by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,014,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,965,000 after acquiring an additional 70,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth $63,187,000. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Avangrid by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 848,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,560,000 after acquiring an additional 237,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Avangrid by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,075,000 after acquiring an additional 154,138 shares during the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.