Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report released on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.03%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WASH. Piper Sandler raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $48.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $833.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $58,105.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,843.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

