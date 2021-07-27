Sun Life Financial Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.54. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.51 billion during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SLF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$69.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.43.

TSE:SLF opened at C$64.03 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$51.59 and a 52 week high of C$67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21. The firm has a market cap of C$37.50 billion and a PE ratio of 12.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.95, for a total transaction of C$904,769.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,000 shares in the company, valued at C$7,610,633.10. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,449.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

