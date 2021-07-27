KeyCorp Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $5.77 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.32. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BCEI. Truist upped their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

NYSE BCEI opened at $39.45 on Monday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.17.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at about $240,000.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

