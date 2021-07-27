Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.20 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.08.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $54.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.94. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $58.84.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.