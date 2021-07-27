Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Raised by Analyst

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for East West Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst B. King now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

EWBC opened at $72.91 on Monday. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

