Intel Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.80 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intel in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the chip maker will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.63. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intel’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

INTC opened at $54.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $219.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

