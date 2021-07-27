iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IRTC. Citigroup cut iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.66. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.71 and a 1-year high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,506,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 952,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,327,000 after purchasing an additional 364,754 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 498,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,175,000 after purchasing an additional 285,555 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,283,000 after purchasing an additional 190,180 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

