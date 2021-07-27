Cowen Boosts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $96.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. increased their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.81.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a PE ratio of -149.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.32. Snap has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $79.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Snap will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,111,075 shares in the company, valued at $69,008,868.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 414,781 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $24,998,850.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,681,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,942,975.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,007,758 shares of company stock valued at $189,774,895.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Snap by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

