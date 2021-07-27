LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on LMAT. Roth Capital raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $54.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.09. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,606 shares in the company, valued at $693,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $50,816.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,944.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,416 shares of company stock worth $8,008,372 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.9% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 206,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 37.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 100.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

