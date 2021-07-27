Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Truist

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price objective upped by Truist from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.11.

Robert Half International stock opened at $93.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.69. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $98.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,400,000 after buying an additional 2,023,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,520,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,746,000 after buying an additional 69,809 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 7,899.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,403,000 after buying an additional 2,079,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,862,000 after buying an additional 544,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,759,000 after buying an additional 286,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

