Raymond James Cuts Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $60.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WBS. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $48.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Webster Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 81,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 116.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 120,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 64,544 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 208.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 31,036 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth about $452,000. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.