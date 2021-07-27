Financial Analysis: PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) versus SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PolyPid and SI-BONE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$36.87 million ($4.07) -1.83 SI-BONE $73.39 million 13.14 -$43.70 million ($1.50) -19.60

PolyPid has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SI-BONE. SI-BONE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolyPid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PolyPid and SI-BONE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A -36.29% -34.83% SI-BONE -56.06% -31.92% -22.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.4% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of SI-BONE shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of SI-BONE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PolyPid and SI-BONE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 0 1 1 3.50 SI-BONE 0 0 5 0 3.00

PolyPid presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 263.39%. SI-BONE has a consensus price target of $40.67, suggesting a potential upside of 38.32%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PolyPid is more favorable than SI-BONE.

Summary

SI-BONE beats PolyPid on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. SI-BONE, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

