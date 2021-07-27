$77.55 Million in Sales Expected for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to report sales of $77.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.70 million. Veritex reported sales of $87.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year sales of $320.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $319.10 million to $322.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $336.15 million, with estimates ranging from $332.50 million to $339.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,469.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $540,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,932,806.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,350 over the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Veritex by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,684,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,403 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Veritex during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,631,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in Veritex by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,225,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,103,000 after acquiring an additional 40,489 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Veritex by 57.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after acquiring an additional 378,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in Veritex by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 916,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VBTX opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. Veritex has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $37.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

