Strategic Education (STRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $290.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, analysts expect Strategic Education to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Shares of STRA opened at $70.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.73. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $169.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

STRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist reduced their target price on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.