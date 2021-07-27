CoreSite Realty (COR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. CoreSite Realty has set its FY 2021 guidance at 5.420-5.520 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CoreSite Realty to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COR opened at $137.77 on Tuesday. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $141.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.67%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $101,226.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,112.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $726,969 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

