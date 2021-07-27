Oceaneering International (OII) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Oceaneering International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OII stock opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 3.54. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

