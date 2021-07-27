Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daimler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.75 price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Daimler has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.38.

Shares of DDAIF opened at $89.17 on Friday. Daimler has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $98.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $95.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16. Daimler had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $49.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Daimler will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

