Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daimler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.75 price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Daimler has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.38.
Shares of DDAIF opened at $89.17 on Friday. Daimler has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $98.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $95.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14.
About Daimler
Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.
