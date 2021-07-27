Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Rating Increased to Buy at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IBDRY. Societe Generale raised Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Iberdrola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC cut Iberdrola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iberdrola has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.68.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Shares of IBDRY opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.44. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $61.52.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.16 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iberdrola will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.8297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.40%.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.