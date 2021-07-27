Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lion Corporation is involved in the manufacture and sale of toothpastes, toothbrushes, soaps, cleansers, hair- and skin-care products, cooking-related products and pharmaceuticals. Lion Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of Lion stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.39. Lion has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of -0.07.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. Lion had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $778.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.81 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lion will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

