Sands China Ltd. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SCHYY)

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sands China in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sands China’s FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.
Sands China Company Profile
Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.
Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.