Sands China Ltd. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SCHYY)

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sands China in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sands China’s FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Sands China alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCHYY opened at $35.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.21. Sands China has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $52.11.

Sands China Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.