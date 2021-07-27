FY2021 EPS Estimates for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Lifted by Analyst

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Del Taco Restaurants in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of TACO stock opened at $9.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $333.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.08.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 4.24%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 420,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 55,006 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

