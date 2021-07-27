Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $1.12 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $98.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CEO Alfred Altomari bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,823.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 43.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

