FY2021 EPS Estimates for Welbilt, Inc Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Welbilt in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Welbilt’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair cut Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CL King lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welbilt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

NYSE WBT opened at $23.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 212.55 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 58,874 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,213,000 after acquiring an additional 487,268 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 20,199 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.