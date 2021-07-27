Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Diamondback Energy (FANG)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/22/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $102.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $102.00 to $104.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $114.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $120.00 to $131.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $101.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $115.00 to $126.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/1/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $115.00 to $126.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $98.00 to $102.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $117.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $92.00.

6/3/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

FANG stock opened at $80.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.72. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

