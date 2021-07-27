LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €674.40 ($793.41). LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares last traded at €674.00 ($792.94), with a volume of 411,886 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €695.00 ($817.65) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €695.00 ($817.65) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €800.00 ($941.18) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €740.00 ($870.59) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €686.45 ($807.59).

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of €658.98.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.