Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$34.75. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$34.69, with a volume of 99,944 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Russel Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$33.54. The company has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 22.90.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$885.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$826.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.9972627 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.33%.

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.41, for a total transaction of C$68,061.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,873,621.34. Insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $1,398,920 over the last three months.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

