Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 295.60 ($3.86). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 294.50 ($3.85), with a volume of 454,017 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Babcock International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 320 ($4.18).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 296.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.