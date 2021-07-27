Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$22.36. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$22.24, with a volume of 39,313 shares changing hands.

D.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.70.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

